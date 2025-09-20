Bangalore Traders Association slams pay & park on MG Road

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Traders Association has opposed the pay-and-park system on MG Road.</p>.<p>The city's oldest trade body objected to the corporation charging Rs 15 per hour for two-wheelers and Rs 50 per hour for four-wheelers.</p>.<p>"While we appreciate the effort towards better parking management and regulation, these charges are significantly high and are likely to cause inconvenience to regular visitors, shoppers and employees in and around MG Road," said Vijayashekar Ravi, association vice-president.</p>.KR Market parking shut for renovation, hits Dasara trade.<p>MG Road ranks among Bengaluru's busiest commercial and retail hubs, drawing diverse crowds daily. "To ensure accessibility and encourage more footfall, we request the parking charges be revised to a more reasonable level," he said, proposing Rs 5 per hour for two-wheelers and Rs 25 per hour for four-wheelers.</p>.<p>The association questioned how a tender floated by the BBMP could stand when the civic body is already dissolved. It urged the Bengaluru City Central Corporation to re-tender the work with revised rates. "This would strike a fair balance between revenue for the authorities and affordability for the public, thereby supporting both business owners and customers," it said.</p>