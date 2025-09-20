Menu
Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 'Canara Utsav 2025' launched to promote entrepreneurship, women, and culture

The exhibition features diverse products from Bagalkot to Kolar, including traditional Dasara dolls, handmade crochet toys, organic jaggery, fresh farm produce, and traditional cotton clothing.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 02:55 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 02:55 IST
Bengaluru newsCanara Bankentrepreneurship

