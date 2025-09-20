Bengaluru: 'Canara Utsav 2025' launched to promote entrepreneurship, women, and culture

<p>Bengaluru: Canara Bank launched 'Canara Utsav 2025' to boost entrepreneurship, empower women, and preserve local cultural heritage.</p><p>The three-day exhibition at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on MG Road, from September 19 to 21, showcases handcrafted products from artisans across Karnataka as part of the bank's corporate social responsibility initiative.</p>.<p>Inaugurating the event, Mahesh M Pai, Chief General Manager of Canara Bank, said, "Through Canara Utsav we aim to go beyond financial inclusion by promoting social and cultural inclusion. This initiative not only supports livelihoods, but also strengthens the entrepreneurial ecosystem at the grassroot level."</p>.<p>The exhibition features diverse products from Bagalkot to Kolar, including traditional Dasara dolls, handmade crochet toys, organic jaggery, fresh farm produce, and traditional cotton clothing. Interactive experiences include live organic food courts, pottery-making sessions, and sketching activities.</p>.<p>Nitin from Malavalli, Mandya, brought organic farm products. Shyla, who heads the Shri Chowdeshwari Self-Help Group from Tumakuru, said her group manufactures traditional clothing, employs 22 women, and exports to other states.</p>