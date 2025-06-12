Menu
Mithi river desilting: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED

The 49-year-old actor and his brother were questioned by the Mumbai Police EOW in this case last month also.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:32 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 10:32 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEnforcement DirectorateDino morea

