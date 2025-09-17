Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Pakistan brought to its knees; world saw terrorist crying: PM Modi

Modi said, 'This is the New India, which does not fear any nuclear threats. It enters the enemy’s house and strikes.'
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 09:55 IST
India NewsPakistanNarendra ModiMadhya PradeshIndian SoldierOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us