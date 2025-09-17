<p>Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> on Tuesday, September 17, asserted that India will not allow any third-party intervention in its internal affairs. Speaking at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>Liberation Day event in Telangana, he said the country had rejected outside mediation during Operation Sindoor and made it clear that India alone decides its course of action.</p><p>The Defence Minister said that while India values patience and dialogue, it will not hesitate to use hard power when talks fail. Citing Operation Sindoor, the 2016 surgical strike, and the 2019 Balakot air strike, he said these were proof of India’s resolve. “India believes in dialogue, but we know how to give a befitting reply to those who fail to understand the language of peace and goodwill,” he added.</p><p>He explained that during Operation Sindoor, the armed forces struck terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “While terrorists killed innocent citizens in Pahalgam based on their dharma, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed their hideouts based on their karma,” he said. The operation, he added, is only on hold and would resume “in full force” if another attack is launched from across the border.</p>.Operation Sindoor not over, merely paused: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.<p>Rajnath Singh also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, noting that Hyderabad Liberation Day coincides with the PM’s birthday. “Just like Sardar Patel, our Prime Minister is working to strengthen India culturally, socially, spiritually, and economically,” Singh said, adding that India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.</p>