<p>Defending champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final of the World Athletics Championship 2025 javelin throw final in Tokyo.</p><p>The 27-year-old made the cut for the final with his very first throw of 84.85M at the Japan National Stadium, the same arena where the Indian won the Olympic gold to script history in 2021. </p><p>Those who reach automatic qualifying mark of 84.50M or the best 12 will make it to the final round.</p><p>The final will be held on Thursday (September 18) as Neeraj hopes to become the third male javelin thrower in history to defend the World Championships gold he had won in 2023 edition in Budapest.</p><p>Czech legend Jan Zelezny (1993, 1995), who is now Neeraj's coach, and Anderson Peters (2019, 2022) of Grenada are the other two who have won the world championships crown on two consecutive occasions.</p><p>In the last edition in Budapest, Neeraj had thrown 88.17M en route to clinching the gold medal. </p><p>Recently, he breached the coveted 90M mark with a 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League. </p><p>(with agency inputs)</p>