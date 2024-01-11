Modi in Kalaram temple ahead of Ayodhya ceremony

Mumbai: In what would mark commencement of the final run up of the 22 January, 2024 consecration of idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the Shree Kalaram Mandir on the banks of Godavari river in the pilgrimage town of Nashik on Friday.

After performing puja at the temple, Modi would perform ‘maha-aarti’ of Godavari River - and then hold a road show.

The Kalaram temple is located in the Panchvati area of Nashik.

The temple derives its name from a black statue of Lord Ram and the sanctum sanctorum also houses the idols of Sita Mata and Laxman. The temple complex also has the deity of Lord Hanuman which is also black.

It is believed that they had stayed in the Panchvati area for a few years during their 14-year-exile.