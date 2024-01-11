Modi in Kalaram temple ahead of Ayodhya ceremony

Mumbai: In what would mark commencement of the final run up of the 22 January, 2024 consecration of idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the Shree Kalaram Mandir on the banks of Godavari river in the pilgrimage town of Nashik on Friday.
After performing puja at the temple, Modi would perform ‘maha-aarti’ of Godavari River - and then hold a road show.
The Kalaram temple is located in the Panchvati area of Nashik.
The temple derives its name from a black statue of Lord Ram and the sanctum sanctorum also houses the idols of Sita Mata and Laxman. The temple complex also has the deity of Lord Hanuman which is also black.
It is believed that they had stayed in the Panchvati area for a few years during their 14-year-exile.
Nashik is the pilgrimage capital of Maharashtra - as the Panchvati is associated with Lord Ram and the Godavari River, considered as Dakshin Ganga, flows through it.
The Shri Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Trimbak, around 28 kms from Nashik is one of the 12 jyotirlingas. The linga has three faces embodying Brahma, Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. The origin of Godavari is from Trimbak.
In fact, the government has plans for an Integrated Corridor for Panchavati – Trimbakeshwar on the lines of Kashi and Ayodhya corridor.
The temple also has a social relevance, as in 1930, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the social reformer and chief architect of the Constitution, had led a protest at the Kalaram temple to seek entry of Dalits into the temple.
It may be mentioned, as no invitation has been extended to to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray for the 22 January ceremony he would visit the Kalaram temple in Nashik on that day and perform a ‘maha aarti’ of Godavari River on that day.