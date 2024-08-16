Modi-Shah looting Maharashtra by treating it as their personal ATM: Nana Patole

Mumbai: Congress president Nana Patole on Friday called for the defeat of BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections and claimed that it will shut the ATM of the Modi-Shah duo permanently.
Addressing the meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai, Patole said, "The BJP has earned money through corruption. Two leaders sitting in Delhi are looting Maharashtra by treating it as their personal ATM. They are pushing Maharashtra to bankruptcy."
Patole further said that in a democracy, the Leader of the Opposition holds an important position but Rahul Gandhi was not given due respect.
“The ruling party and the opposition are the two wheels of democracy, but during the Independence Day program, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not given due respect and this amounts to the murder of democracy. The BJP still has the arrogance and pride of power, and this arrogant government needs to be ousted in the upcoming assembly elections,” he said.
Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said that in the Lok Sabha elections, the people have voted against the 10 years of BJP's misgovernance.
"Maharashtra's voice has grown louder in Delhi as the state has sent tigresses to the Parliament. These female MPs are holding the BJP government accountable. Rahul Gandhi's very first speech in the Lok Sabha sent shivers down the spine of the 56-inch chest. As soon as the majority in the Lok Sabha dwindled, Narendra Modi suddenly remembered secularism. The victory in the Lok Sabha has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm in Maharashtra, and the people want to send the illegal government in the state home. People have not yet forgotten the '50 khoke, ekdum okay' phrase,” he said.
State Working President Naseem Khan said that corruption has increased significantly during the Maha Yuti government's tenure.
“They are inflating tender prices and are then taking a commission from it. Now, a 'cooker scam' has started in Mumbai, where cookers worth Rs 600 are being purchased for Rs 2,500, and 40,000 to 50,000 cookers are being distributed in each ward. The BJP has brought up the issue of Waqf Board lands, but I warn that whether it is land belonging to Hindu temples or Muslim religious sites, any attempt to seize them will not be tolerated,” he said.
Published 16 August 2024, 14:49 IST