Modi-Shah looting Maharashtra by treating it as their personal ATM: Nana Patole

Mumbai: Congress president Nana Patole on Friday called for the defeat of BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections and claimed that it will shut the ATM of the Modi-Shah duo permanently.

Addressing the meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai, Patole said, "The BJP has earned money through corruption. Two leaders sitting in Delhi are looting Maharashtra by treating it as their personal ATM. They are pushing Maharashtra to bankruptcy."

Patole further said that in a democracy, the Leader of the Opposition holds an important position but Rahul Gandhi was not given due respect.

“The ruling party and the opposition are the two wheels of democracy, but during the Independence Day program, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not given due respect and this amounts to the murder of democracy. The BJP still has the arrogance and pride of power, and this arrogant government needs to be ousted in the upcoming assembly elections,” he said.