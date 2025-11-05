<p>A monorail train tilted near the Wadala depot station in Mumbai during test run on Wednesday. Run with a train captain and another rail staff, the transport had no passengers onboard.</p><p>The accident is said to have occurred due to a signalling equipment unavailability. </p>.Maharashtra: After monsoon break, Matheran toy train to resume operations from tomorrow.<p>Authorities refrained from commenting on the incident, which comes months after the mishap reported during monsoon leading to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbai-monorail-halts-in-wadala-due-to-technical-glitch-passengers-evacuated-3727975">suspension </a>of the transport. </p><p>However, union leader present at the spot alleged that frequent accidents pertaining to the monorail service could be due to change in staff or removal of previous trained employees and hiring of new ones.</p>