Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Reality check: Sex health quacks vanish from main roads, reappear in Bengaluru’s backstreets

A software engineer, desperate to resolve sexual health concerns post-marriage, was allegedly swindled of Rs 48 lakh by a quack operating out of a makeshift tent near Kengeri.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 03:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 23:50 IST
Bengaluru newsFraudClinic

Follow us on :

Follow Us