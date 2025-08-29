<p>Palghar: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited executing the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project on Friday said a survey has begun after cracks were reported in certain structures along the construction route in Maharashtra's Palghar district.</p>.<p>The NHSRCL said "controlled blasting" was underway in the area under the supervision of district authorities and in the presence of local villagers to ensure transparency and safety.</p>.<p>In a release, the NHSRCL said a technical team has been mobilised to assess the situation and determine the cause of the damage.</p>.Modi's Japan visit may see deal for quake-safe bullet trains.<p>"To ensure an independent evaluation, NHSRCL has also engaged a third-party technical expert agency to carry out a detailed survey. The survey of the affected structures has already commenced in the village and so far more than 290 structures have been surveyed," it said.</p>.<p>The findings from this expert agency will determine the further course of action, including any remedial measures that may be required, the NHSRCL said in the statement.</p>.<p>The statement comes amid concerns raised by local residents regarding structural cracks that appeared during the ongoing construction works for the high speed rail corridor.</p>.<p>The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project involves extensive tunnelling, blasting, and advanced civil engineering works, officials said, adding safety of people and structures along the route were the top priority.</p>