Mumbai man keeps NIA waiting for 6 hours by not opening door during raid in PFI-linked case

'An NIA team along with that of the Mumbai police reached the residence of Abdul Wahid Shaikh, who was earlier accused in the 7/11 train blasts case, located inside a chawl at Parksite in Vikhroli around 5 am. But Shaikh did not open the door for more than six hours and kept the officials waiting outside,' an official said.