<p>Mumbai: Mumbai's mayor will be a 'Marathi manoos' and one who chants Vande Mataram, Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said on Monday.</p>.<p>Talking to <em>PTI</em> Videos, Shaina NC said Mahayuti's politics is about "Mumbai first".</p>.<p>"Mumbai's mayor will only be the one who chants Vande Mataram. Mahayuti's mayor will be the one who loves the city and desires its growth and even that will be a Marathi manoos," she said.</p>.Civic polls: Shiv Sena candidate swallows AB forms of his rival party nominee; booked.<p>The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP, though the Ajit Pawar-led party is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately.</p>.<p>The Shiv Sena spokesperson accused the opposition of practicing politics of hate.</p>.<p>As Mumbai goes to polls, the debate around the next mayor of the country's financial capital is getting shriller.</p>.<p>The Thackeray cousins Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray have asserted that Mumbai's mayor will be a Marathi.</p>.<p>During a rally, Maharashtra Chief Minister rpt Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that Mumbai's mayor will be Marathi Hindu.</p>.<p>Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted on January16. </p>