<p>Mumbai: In a step towards strengthening and modernising the Mumbai Monorail system, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the temporary suspension of Monorail services from September 20.</p><p>The development follows back-to-back incidents of technical glitches during which passengers were stranded and had to be rescued. </p>.Week after rescue of commuters from stranded Monorail trains, MMRDA suspends 2 staffers for ‘lapses’.<p>The Mumbai Monorail runs between Chembur and Wadala Depot and Wadala Depot to Jacob Circle involving 17 stations, and is the only Monorail in India and among the very few such services in the world. </p><p>This planned block will allow faster integration of new Rolling Stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars.</p><p>“The halt in the Monorail service is a vital step in strengthening Mumbai’s transport backbone. The introduction of new rakes, advanced CBTC signalling, and refurbishment of the existing fleet will ensure safer and more reliable services for citizens. This short block is necessary to complete the work with speed and precision,” said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Urban Development Minister and Mumbai City district Guardian Minister besides being the MMRDA Chairman.</p><p>“This temporary block is a carefully thought-out step to rejuvenate the Monorail. By inducting new rakes, deploying advanced CBTC signalling, and refurbishing the existing fleet, we are ensuring that the system becomes safer, more dependable, and future-ready,” according to MMRDA’s Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.</p><p>With services running daily from 6.15 am to 11.30 pm, only 3.5 hours at night remain for installation and testing. </p><p>This limited window slows progress, as safety protocols require the power rail to be switched off, discharged, and recharged before each day’s operations.</p><p>The short suspension will enable uninterrupted installation, commissioning, and integrated testing of new rakes and signalling systems, facilitate complete overhauling and retrofitment of older rakes for glitch-free performance, allow manpower training and redeployment for upcoming Metro operation, officials said.</p>