<p>Mumbai Police have issued a lookout circular against actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in a Rs 60 crore cheating case, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported on Friday, quoting an official. </p><p>A case was registered against the actor and her husband for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal in their now defunct company Best Deal TV Private Limited, officials had said on Thursday.</p><p>However, a lawyer representing Shetty and businessman Kundra denied the allegations, saying this was a "baseless and malicious case" aimed at maligning his clients, and appropriate action was being initiated against the perpetrators.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>