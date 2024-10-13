Mumbai Police releases names of accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

<p>The Mumbai Police have released the names of the two accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.</p><p>In a statement shared with <em>ANI</em>, the police said that the two arrested are Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Interrogations have revealed that the duo had been in Mumbai for one to two months, and had also done a recce of Siddique's house and office premises.</p><p>"The search for the third accused is on, several teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating this case," the statement further added.</p><p>On the other hand, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office on Sunday announced that the former minister will be accorded state funeral.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>