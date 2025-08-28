Menu
Navi Mumbai man sets wife ablaze suspecting affair, concocts suicide story; arrested

The incident took place in the early hours of August 25 at Pagotegaon in Uran area and the accused, aged 35, was arrested the next day, officials said.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 07:08 IST
