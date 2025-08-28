<p>Thane: A man from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navi-mumbai">Navi Mumbai</a> allegedly burnt his 32-year-old wife to death over suspicion of having an extra-marital affair and tried to pass it off as a suicide, police said on Thursday.</p><p>However, his lies were nailed as the couple's seven-year-old daughter, who apparently witnessed the incident, told the police that her father had set her mother on fire, they said.</p><p>The incident took place in the early hours of August 25 at Pagotegaon in Uran area and the accused, aged 35, was arrested the next day, they said.</p><p>The accused, Rajkumar Ramshiromani Sahu, suspected his wife Jagrani Rajkumar Sahu of having an extra-marital affair, Uran police station's senior inspector Hanif Mulani told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>He allegedly tied the victim's hands and legs, poured kerosene on her, and set her ablaze with a lighter at their home in Uran, he said.</p>.Virar building collapse: Death toll rises to 17; rescue ops ongoing.<p>The woman was later rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the official said.</p><p>The accused had claimed his wife locked herself inside a room in the house and committed suicide, following which a case of accidental death was registered initially, he said.</p><p>"But our investigation found discrepancies in his story," Mulani said.</p><p>Further investigation, including the autopsy report and a crucial statement from the couple's seven-year-old daughter, revealed a very different picture, he said.</p><p>"The accused had claimed that his wife locked herself inside the room and committed suicide. But the child's statement contradicted the husband's version," the official said.</p><p>Police also examined CCTV footage of the locality and it clearly showed the accused leaving the house in the early hours after the incident, he said.</p><p>"This was a vital evidence, contradicting the man's claim that he was not present at home at the time of the incident," the official said.</p><p>Based on the medical and forensic evidence and version of the eyewitness, the Uran police registered a case against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder) on August 26 and arrested him, he said.</p><p>"It a clear-cut case of murder. We have no doubt that this was a brutal act of domestic violence," the official said.</p><p>Further probe was on into the case.</p>