Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NCBC urges Centre to include seven caste groups in central list of OBCs in poll-bound Maharashtra

The move is likely to help the ruling BJP alliance in the poll-bound state, with the BJP increasingly looking at consolidating the OBC caste groups.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 17:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 17:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraOBCMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us