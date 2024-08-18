NCP MLA Rajendra Shingne says he joined Ajit Pawar faction as his cooperative bank faced troubles

Nagpur: NCP MLA Rajendra Shingne has claimed that due to troubles faced by a cooperative bank with which he was associated, he had to side with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after the party split last year.

Ajit Pawar and several other MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state last year, leading to a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founded by Sharad Pawar.

Shingne on Saturday shared the dias with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at a programme in Wardha.