<p>Pune: In an extraordinary show of camaraderie, coursemates of the late Cadet Pratham Mahale from the National Defence Academy (NDA) have come together to support his sister Rujuta's medical education— a dream Pratham deeply cherished for her.</p><p>Pratham, the Squadron Cadet Captain of Oscar Squadron, died on October 16, 2023, two days after sustaining a head injury during a boxing championship at the academy. The loss sent his family into shock, affecting Rujuta's preparation for the NEET medical entrance exam.</p><p>His father, Gorakh Mahale, said the newly commissioned officers reached out to the family after joining their respective services. They invited them to ceremonies in Dehradun and personally visited their home in Jalgaon. "His coursemates encouraged my daughter to continue her studies, assuring us that even though Pratham is gone, they stand firmly with us," he said.</p><p>The officers regularly transferred Rs 30,000 – 35,000 to support her preparation. When Rujuta secured admission to a medical college in Bareilly, they again stepped in, contributing around Rs 30,000 for her admission fees. "They were even ready to pay the entire fee. We are overwhelmed by their love and support," Mahale added.</p><p>One of Pratham's coursemates, now a Flying Officer posted in Chandigarh, recalled how Pratham had volunteered during a boxing event because the squadron lacked a participant in the low-weight category. After his injury, he passed away two days later. "He often spoke fondly of his parents and his sister's ambition to study medicine," the officer said.</p><p>He added that the group of 22 cadets from Oscar Squadron now contributes a small amount every month and visits the family whenever possible. "We created countless memories at the NDA. Though Pratham is no longer with us, we keep him alive by standing by his family—emotionally and in every way we can."</p>