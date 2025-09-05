NHRC writes to Maharashtra govt seeking probe in 'Halal lifestyle township' issue
"The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be serious violations of the human rights of the victims,” the NHRC said in the notice issued to Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.
यह विज्ञापन नहीं विष व्यापन है। मुंबई के पास करजत इलाके में केवल मुसलमान मज़हब वालों के लिए हलाल लाइफ़ स्टाइल वाली टाउनशिप बनाई जा रही है। यह Nation Within The Nation है,महाराष्ट्र सरकार को नोटिस किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/zYtW4PN4Qt