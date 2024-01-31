OBC body moves Bombay High Court against Maharashtra govt on Kunbi reservation

Mumbai: In a fresh development vis-a-vis the Maratha-vs-OBC reservation issue, an organisation of the OBC community has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Republic Day decision of the Maharashtra government which widened the scope for the Marathas to avail Kunbi caste certificates and reservation in jobs and education.
The PIL was filed by Mangesh Sasane, the Chairman of the OBC Welfare Foundation, challenging various decisions of the government on Maratha reservation from 2004-2024.
The PIL is likely to come up for hearing on February 6 before a bench headed by HC Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.
"Earlier, the process of granting Kunbi certificates to Marathas was difficult but with every agitation, the process was made easier. This was just to facilitate the Marathas for getting reservation," the petitioner's advocate Ashish Mishra said.
The PIL pointed out that the Supreme Court has turned down the Maharashtra government’s decision to give reservation to the Marathas as it breaches the cap set by the apex court.
"Now the government, by permitting the Marathas to get Kunbi certificates and enjoy reservation benefits, is giving them backdoor entry," Mishra claimed.
Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, VJNT, Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.