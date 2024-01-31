OBC body moves Bombay High Court against Maharashtra govt on Kunbi reservation

Mumbai: In a fresh development vis-a-vis the Maratha-vs-OBC reservation issue, an organisation of the OBC community has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Republic Day decision of the Maharashtra government which widened the scope for the Marathas to avail Kunbi caste certificates and reservation in jobs and education.

The PIL was filed by Mangesh Sasane, the Chairman of the OBC Welfare Foundation, challenging various decisions of the government on Maratha reservation from 2004-2024.

The PIL is likely to come up for hearing on February 6 before a bench headed by HC Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.