News in Pics | September 12, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A woman takes a picture of her dog in front of the remains of the mural by the anonymous artist Banksy after it was mostly removed from the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain.
A young displaced Palestinian boy from Gaza, who lost his eye due to war, takes part in a classroom activity at an education center in the Emirates Humanitarian City, on the first week of school, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring 2026 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, US.
An Israeli navy boat sails near Palestinian fishermen off the coast of the central Gaza Strip.
Dancers perform during the announcement of the 10th edition of Tata Steel World 25K run, in Kolkata.
People take part in a candlelight vigil to pay respects to victims of the violence during the anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Published 11 September 2025, 21:44 IST