News in Pics | September 12, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 21:44 IST
A woman takes a picture of her dog in front of the remains of the mural by the anonymous artist Banksy after it was mostly removed from the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A young displaced Palestinian boy from Gaza, who lost his eye due to war, takes part in a classroom activity at an education center in the Emirates Humanitarian City, on the first week of school, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring 2026 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Israeli navy boat sails near Palestinian fishermen off the coast of the central Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Dancers perform during the announcement of the 10th edition of Tata Steel World 25K run, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

People take part in a candlelight vigil to pay respects to victims of the violence during the anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 11 September 2025, 21:44 IST
