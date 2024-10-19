Home
One dead, seven injured as state bus hits truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A male passenger, identified as Vishwanath Bhagwan Waghmare, died in the incident, while seven to eight passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 06:37 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 06:37 IST
