Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

One killed as chicken-laden tempo hits truck, catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The tempo laden with chickens, heading towards Mumbai, dashed into a truck in front of it and caught fire, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 08:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: A tempo driver was burnt alive as his vehicle laden with chickens caught fire after hitting a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred at Borghat in Khopoli around 4 am.

The tempo laden with chickens, heading towards Mumbai, dashed into a truck in front of it and caught fire, an official said.

The driver was trapped and was charred to death, he said.

Police and rescue teams cut through metal to extricate the driver's body, the official said.

One person was injured in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and a probe is on, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 July 2024, 08:51 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraPuneAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT