Opium shipment intercepted in Maharashtra; four arrested

<p>Mumbai: In a major intelligence-based operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted around one kg opium after successfully busting a shipment network and arrested four persons. </p><p>The operation by DRI Mumbai took place in the early hours of 9 October, near a toll plaza in Maharashtra, where a truck transporting the narcotics was identified and monitored.</p><p>"A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 9,690 grams of a substance identified as opium, confirmed by testing with a National Drug Law Enforcement (NDPS) field test kit," DRI officials said. </p><p>As part of the investigation, the DRI team apprehended the individuals involved in the supply chain both the receiver in Mumbai and the supplier in Ratlam. </p><p>The cultivator who illegally diverted the opium was arrested in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>A total of four individuals have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.</p>