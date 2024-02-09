Opposition splashes photos of Mauris Bhai with top politicians, who shot Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Mumbai: Hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi stepped the attack on the BJP-led Maha Yuti government by putting out photos of the killer, Mauris Noronha alias Mauris Bhai with top leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, a former Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, is son of ex-MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, who is very close to Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray.