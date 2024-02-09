Opposition splashes photos of Mauris Bhai with top politicians, who shot Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Mumbai: Hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi stepped the attack on the BJP-led Maha Yuti government by putting out photos of the killer, Mauris Noronha alias Mauris Bhai with top leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Abhishek Ghosalkar, a former Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, is son of ex-MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, who is very close to Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray.
The opposition also lashed out at Deputy Chief Minister and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the deteriorating law and order in the state and sought his immediate resignation.
Putting out a photo, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “Mauris Noronha, who shot Abhishek Ghosalkar, was in Varsha, the Chief Minister’s official bungalow, four days ago. Mauris was offered to join the Shinde Sena.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi too put out a photo of the Mauris Bhai with Shinde, former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, social worker singer and celebrity,
“The shooter, Mauris, with the people who matter. From the illegitimate CM (a pic taken 4 days ago) to the state’s Mrs Home (Illegitimate) Minister and a Pracharak Governor. My state deserves better,” she posted on X.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole too put a photo of Mauris Bhai with Shinde and lashed out at the government. “The recent incidents of open firing in Maharashtra is a very serious matter, the death of former Corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, in an attack is shocking. The manner in which he was killed is horrific. Is there law and order in the state? This question is getting bigger. The decline of Maharashtra from all sides is sad. One wonders whether the Home Minister sitting in the 'Sagar' bungalow is paying attention to the law and order system of Maharashtra or not.”
Hitting out at the government, state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said that the dispensation has made Maharashtra a “state of goons.”
NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said that what is happening is a very serious issue. One wonders whether the Home Minister sitting in the 'Sagar' bungalow is paying attention to the law and order system of Maharashtra or not. “It is a matter of shame for everyone here that progressive Maharashtra is moving towards UP/Bihar irrespective of the government. Where there is open firing on political leaders, what will be the guarantee of public safety,” he said.