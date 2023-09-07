Over 75 Govindas injured in Dahi Handi celebrations during formation of human pyramids in Mumbai

More than 75 Govindas were injured in Mumbai on Thursday during the Dahi-Handi celebrations coinciding with Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna.
During the festival, Govindas, as the participants or revellers are known, re-enact the myth of Lord Krishna stealing butter from a hanging pit, known as the dahi-handi.
Reports from various places of the MMR comprising Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban district and parts of neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, suggested large-scale celebrations despite the heavy rains that returned after a lull.
In the MMR, which has around 800 to 1,000 dahi-handi or Govinda-pathaks, around 90 persons were injured during the celebrations.