india

Over 75 Govindas injured in Dahi Handi celebrations during formation of human pyramids in Mumbai


Last Updated 07 September 2023, 12:01 IST

More than 75 Govindas were injured in Mumbai on Thursday during the Dahi-Handi celebrations coinciding with Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna.

During the festival, Govindas, as the participants or revellers are known, re-enact the myth of Lord Krishna stealing butter from a hanging pit, known as the dahi-handi.

Reports from various places of the MMR comprising Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban district and parts of neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, suggested large-scale celebrations despite the heavy rains that returned after a lull.

In the MMR, which has around 800 to 1,000 dahi-handi or Govinda-pathaks, around 90 persons were injured during the celebrations.

(Published 07 September 2023, 09:06 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraJanmashtami

