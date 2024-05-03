Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pilot of chopper meant to pick Sena (UBT) leader injures self while landing

The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, a police official said.

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: The pilot of a helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday, a police official said.

The chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he said.

The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, he said.

While the pilot suffered injuries, the helicopter’s rotor blades got damaged in the incident, he said, citing preliminary findings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2024, 07:15 IST
India NewsMaharashtraHelicopter

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT