Piyush Goyal facilitates repatriation of Indian worker who died in Mozambique

<p>Union Commerce and Industries Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=piysuh%20goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> facilitated the swift completion of formalities and return of the mortal remains of Madhukar Supdhu Ahire, a resident Ulhasnagar in Thane district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>; who passed away in Nampula in Mozambique on 13 November 2025. </p><p>The deceased's mortal remains arrived in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mumbai">Mumbai </a>on Thursday. </p><p>The deceased, who was employed with ACAI Industrial, held a valid Indian passport and Mozambican work visa.</p><p>The bereaved family brought difficulties being faced by them in the matter to the attention of Goyal, the BJP MP from Mumbai North, by a written request, seeking assistance in bringing the mortal remains back to India. </p><p>Upon receiving the request, Goyal immediately directed his office to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the High Commission of India in Maputo, which was handling the case. </p><p>His intervention helped expedite the remaining procedural steps, ensuring speeding up the process.</p><p>As a result, necessary clearances were provided/arranged by the High Commission of India, Maputo for airlifting the mortal remains to India, and all consular documentation was completed.</p><p>Following this, Airport Health Organization (APHO) clearance was secured on 18 November, the mortal remains were flown from Mozambique via Kenyan Airlines and arrived in Mumbai on 20 November. </p><p>"It is a solemn responsibility to stand with Indian families in moments of loss, especially when such tragedies occur abroad. The officials coordinated closely with MEA and the Indian Mission, who were already engaged in the case, and helped expedite the final procedures so that the mortal remains could return home without delay," said Goyal.</p>