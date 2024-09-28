Please don’t ask me to arrange for Coldplay tickets... I don’t get tickets: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis has been a harassed man, of late. On Thursday, in a shocking security breach, an unidentified woman sneaked into high-security Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, and vandalised the name plate of Deputy CM Fadnavis and escaped undetected.

Commenting on the incident, he said, “She is mentally disturbed. She had attacked others also. The court released her taking it into account. She keeps going around saying she wants to marry actor Salman Khan and asking for his number. She used to sit outside his house, but now the security is beefed up in the wake of Bishnoi threats to the actor. So she is angry that she can’t sit there. She is mentally disturbed, what can we do about it?”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned BookMyShow chief executive officer and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Friday. The probe has been initiated on the complaint of an advocate accusing the ticketing platform, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)