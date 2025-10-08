<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport’s phase 1 on Wednesday, reports <em>PTI.</em></p><p>The airport was built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.</p><p>It is India’s largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. </p><p>As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems.</p>