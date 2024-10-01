POCSO case accused found dead in parked auto-rickshaw in Mumbai; cops launch probe

<p>Mumbai: The body of a 25-year-old man booked in a POCSO case was found in a parked auto-rickshaw in Bhandup area of Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The body of the deceased, identified as Vijay Goud, was spotted by residents of Konkan Nagar locality in the morning who informed the police, an official said.</p>.<p>According to police, no injury marks were found on Goud's body and the exact cause of his death is under investigation.</p>.UP: Three murder accused arrested in police encounter.<p>"Three cases were registered against Goud including voluntarily causing hurt under section 324 of IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.</p>.<p>Police registered an accidental death report after Goud's body was found and investigating.</p>