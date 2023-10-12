Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Police authorities seek report after sub-inspector claims to have won Rs 1.5 crore on gaming app in Maharashtra

The policeman reportedly claimed that he had won the windfall amount while playing on a popular fantasy sports platform.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 20:39 IST

A day after a police sub-inspector attached to the Pimpri Chinchwad police in the district claimed that he had won Rs 1.5 crore on gaming app, higher authorities have sought a report in the matter.

The policeman reportedly claimed that he had won the windfall amount while playing on a popular fantasy sports platform.

"We have asked the concerned deputy commissioner of police to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report. The scope of the inquiry will be to check whether the conduct of a serving government official is in accordance with the rules while playing the lottery," said a senior police official.

(Published 11 October 2023, 20:39 IST)
