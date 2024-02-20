Police seize 2 kg of explosives hidden underground by Naxalites in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: Police have recovered two kilograms of explosives packed in a pressure cooker hidden by Naxalites beneath the ground in a forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said.

An information was received that Naxalites, with an aim to harm the police, had hidden explosives and other articles in a huge quantity in the Gondri forest under Kurkheda taluka, a release from the office of Gadchiroli's superintendent of police (SP) said.