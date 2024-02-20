JOIN US
maharashtra

Police seize 2 kg of explosives hidden underground by Naxalites in Gadchiroli

Last Updated 20 February 2024, 06:52 IST

Gadchiroli: Police have recovered two kilograms of explosives packed in a pressure cooker hidden by Naxalites beneath the ground in a forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said.

An information was received that Naxalites, with an aim to harm the police, had hidden explosives and other articles in a huge quantity in the Gondri forest under Kurkheda taluka, a release from the office of Gadchiroli's superintendent of police (SP) said.

The Bomb Detection and Disposable Squads (BDDS) were directed to conduct a search operation in the area.

During the search on Monday, the BDDS found two kg of explosives packed in a pressure cooker hidden two feet beneath the ground, the release said.

The BDDS destroyed the explosives on the spot, it said.

The anti-Naxal operation has been intensified in the district, Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal said.

(Published 20 February 2024, 06:52 IST)
