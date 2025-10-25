<p>Mumbai: Police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, an accused in the alleged suicide of a woman government doctor in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Satara district, was arrested on Saturday evening, an official said.</p><p>Badane, who was absconding after a case of abetment of suicide was registered against him and another person, surrendered before Phaltan Gramin Police Station and was taken into custody, the senior police official said.</p><p>Earlier in the day, police had arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar in connection with the alleged suicide of the 28-year-old woman.</p>.Medical associations demand judicial probe after 28-year-old woman doctor’s suicide in Satara.<p>The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.</p><p>In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar mentally harassed her.</p><p>A case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against the duo in Phaltan.</p><p>According to the police, Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor lived.</p><p>Badane had been suspended from service after his name came up during the probe.</p>