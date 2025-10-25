Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Police sub-inspector held in probe into 28-year-old woman doctor's suicide in Satara

Earlier in the day, police had arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar in connection with the alleged suicide of the 28-year-old woman.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 18:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 18:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSuicideSatara

Follow us on :

Follow Us