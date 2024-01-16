Probe man's claim of account hacking through microchip in body: Court asks police

Mumbai: A magistrate court in Mumbai has directed the police to probe the complaint of a man, who claimed that some unidentified persons had hacked his social media accounts by placing a microchip in his body.

Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate B N Chikne directed the Charkop police in the city to register a first information report (FIR) and conduct an investigation. The order, which was passed last month, was made available on Monday.

The court asked the police to submit the final report as early as possible, adding that documents pertaining to the complaint must be forwarded to Cyber Crime under the Charkop police station for necessary action. The cause of action for filing this complaint arose due to hacking of all social media accounts of Sachin Sonawane, who claimed he had doubts that the hacker had bugged him by putting some microchip in his body.