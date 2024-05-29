Pune car crash: Commitee set up to probe conduct of the Juvenile Justice Board members and following of norms

Mumbai: With the Porsche hit-and-run case snowballing into a national issue with political ramifications, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) too has come under scanner.
The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has taken the issue of the minor boy being granted bail seriously.
When the minor boy was produced before non-judicial member Dr L N Danwade, he granted him bail with conditions - child in conflict with law (CCL) has to work with traffic police in Yerwada for 15 days, write an essay on ‘effect of road accidents and their solution’ and undergo treatment for his drinking habit and take counselling sessions.
The police immediately filed a review petition - and urged him to be treated as an adult looking at the gravity of the situation.
The issue has also had led to public outrage.
The WCD has set up a committee headed by a Deputy Commissioner-rank officer and is likely to submit its report by next week.
According to WCD Commissioner Prashant Narnavare, the JJB panel consists of a member from the judiciary, and two people are appointed by the state government.
The committee will probe the overall conduct of the JJB members and whether norms were followed in issuing the orders vis-a-vis the Pune case.
Published 29 May 2024, 06:21 IST