Pune Porsche accident case: Congress demands CBI probe

Mumbai: Mounting pressure on the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government vis-a-vis the Porsche hit and run case of Pune as political links emerged, the Congress on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the incident.
The Congress also demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The role of Wadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre, who is from the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too had come under the scanner - as he had visited the Yerwada police station in the wee hours on 19 May, when the minor boy was arrested after the accident.
On the other hand, a letter written by Tingre to NCP leader and state Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif recommending the name of Dr. Ajay Taware, Head of Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon General Hospital, to be appointed as Medical Superintendent, has gone viral on social media.
Dr Taware and Dr Shrihari Halnor, the Casualty Medical Officer and a peon Atul Ghatkamble of the Sassoon General Hospital who has been arrested in the case for tampering with the blood samples of the minor boy.
The letter has gone viral on social media platforms, however, it could not be independently verified.
“Strict action would be taken against erring doctors,” said Mushrif.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole demanded a CBI probe into the incident.
"Illegal drug business is going on in Pune. Illegal pubs are rampant in Pune and Nagpur cities too. After the car accident case, 36 illegal pubs in Pune had to be demolished,” said Patole.
Published 28 May 2024, 12:41 IST