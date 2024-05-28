Pune Porsche accident case: Congress demands CBI probe

Mumbai: Mounting pressure on the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government vis-a-vis the Porsche hit and run case of Pune as political links emerged, the Congress on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

The Congress also demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The role of Wadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre, who is from the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too had come under the scanner - as he had visited the Yerwada police station in the wee hours on 19 May, when the minor boy was arrested after the accident.

On the other hand, a letter written by Tingre to NCP leader and state Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif recommending the name of Dr. Ajay Taware, Head of Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon General Hospital, to be appointed as Medical Superintendent, has gone viral on social media.