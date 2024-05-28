Pune Porsche crash: Oppn questions panel formed to probe blood sample manipulation

Dr Saple told reporters that the panel would inquire into all aspects and submit its report to the government though she did not indicate a time-frame.

"We have been asked to investigate the incident as to what has happened in Sassoon Hospital regarding the Kalyani Nagar incident. We have to find out whether it was carried out according to the rules or not... We will submit the report to the government,” she said.

However, she did not give any time frame. “We have been asked today to investigate. We are going. We will gathering information and act accordingly,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve said that the probe panel is not acceptable. “We demand for a judicial probe into the hit-and-run case, the subsequent investigations and the hospital irregularities that have emerged,” said Danve, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).