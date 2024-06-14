Pune Porsche crash: Parents, another accused sent in judicial custody

Pune: A court here on Friday remanded the parents of the juvenile involved in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche crash and another accused in judicial custody for 14 days after their police remand got over.

Parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal, and 'middleman' Ashpak Makandar are being probed for alleged switching of the teenager's blood samples so as to establish that he was not drunk when the accident took place on May 19.

Makandar is accused of acting as a middleman between the Agarwals and doctors at the Sassoon General Hospital where blood samples are collected in such cases.