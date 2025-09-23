Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

H-1B visa curbs will have deferred repercussions: Priyank Kharge

In recent years, Indian nationals have accounted for more than 70% of H-1B approvals. It is widely used in industries such as information technology, finance, and engineering.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 00:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 00:12 IST
Karnataka NewsH-1B visaPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us