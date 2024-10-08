Rahul Gandhi's caste-religion polarisation has been rejected: Eknath Shinde's son on Haryana poll results

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday accused Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> of fostering division through caste-religion-based politics during the Lok Sabha elections. </p><p>He emphasised that the voters in Haryana have rejected these divisive tactics, choosing instead the stability and progress offered by a double-engine government -- a trend he expects will be replicated in Maharashtra.</p><p>Speaking at a press conference in Jalna during the fourth phase of the Jan Samwad Yatra, Dr Shinde said: “Rahul Gandhi attempted to polarise votes with caste hatred wherever he went. However, the people of Haryana have responded decisively, rejecting this politics of division in favour of progress.”</p>.Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Poll outcome a verdict on Rahul Gandhi's failed leadership, says MP CM.<p>He further highlighted the success of the BJP in Haryana, calling the results a “clear rebuke to Congress and opposition parties indulging in caste politics.”</p><p>Dr Shinde also dismissed Congress’ claims of changing the Constitution as a “fake narrative” used to mislead voters, noting that while the party secured some seats, the NDA formed its third consecutive government at the Centre, driven by trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>Dr Shinde expressed confidence that the momentum from Haryana would benefit Maharashtra. </p><p>“The people are seeing the positive impact of a double-engine government -- both at the state and national levels -- and I am certain that this will reflect in the upcoming Maharashtra elections,” he added.</p><p>He also underscored the completion of key infrastructure projects such as the Samriddhi Highway, Atal Setu, and Coastal Road. “Today, Maharashtra is leading the nation in FDI, startups, and infrastructure development, with 52% of the country’s total FDI coming into our state,” Dr Shinde stated.</p>.'BJP stoking communal tensions in Goa,' says Rahul Gandhi amid tensions in coastal state .<p>He noted that the central government has consistently supported Maharashtra, citing recent assistance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah amounting to Rs 1,400 crore for farmers. “So far, the Mahayuti government has provided Rs 12,500 crore in aid to farmers, exceeding NDRF criteria, and ensuring that every request from the state was fully supported by the central government,” Dr Shinde said, pointing to Maharashtra as a successful example of the double-engine governance model.</p><p>“People are satisfied with the Mahayuti’s work over the last two years, and the Chief Minister is focused on delivering positive results for the people despite opposition criticism. I am confident that the Mahayuti will win the upcoming elections with a decisive majority,” he said.</p>