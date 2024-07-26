Remains of a storm: When Mumbai was drenched and waded in misery, 19 years ago

Nineteen years ago, on this day, a deluge overwhelmed Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts in Maharashtra leaving over 1,000 people dead and rendering lakhs homeless.

A severe storm had hit the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on July 26, 2005 which was followed by heavy rains. Needless to say, a deluge accompanied it.

Mumbaikars and visitors to the Maximum City were left stranded on the roads, stations, schools, colleges and offices with traffic coming to a standstill.

Recorded as the wettest day in Mumbai till now, the city's old drainage system built during the British times played a huge role in the flooding.

Today, as rains are overwhelming Mumbai and some areas of Maharashtra, some Mumbaikars look back at what they endured on the fateful day.

"I had just joined ICICI Bank six months back," recollects Seema, a banker.

"We had to attend training programmes and my colleague was scheduled to attend it that day. Mine was scheduled for the ensuing week. However, due to personal reasons, he couldn't make it and he swapped the dates with me," she added.

The banker continued, "There were only light showers in the morning and I went for the training at Andheri (East), one of the busiest areas in Mumbai. By noon, it started raining very heavily. The intensity grew as time passed. By 2 pm, it was so bad that the training stopped and we were told that we could leave. They got us a bus to go to the station."

"We were 10 minutes into the ride when the bus stopped because of the high water levels. The driver told us that he couldn't go any further and that we could sit in the bus or go our way. So we started walking, holding each other's hands, and forming a chain," she also said.