<p>Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, accused of abducting a truck cleaner after a road rage incident last month.</p>.<p>A bench of Justice N R Borkar, while granting the pre-arrest bail, directed Dilip Khedkar to give Rs 4 lakh to the cleaner Prahlad Kumar within six weeks and deposit Rs 1 lakh to the police welfare fund.</p>.<p>He has been on the run since the alleged incident occurred on September 13 on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai.</p>.<p>As per the FIR, a cement-mixer truck grazed an SUV owned by Dilip Khedkar, following which, he and his driver-cum-bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe, had an altercation with the truck driver Chandrakumar Chavan and cleaner Prahlad Kumar.</p>.<p>Khedkar and Salunkhe allegedly forced Kumar into their vehicle, saying they were taking him to the police station. Vilas Dherange, the truck owner, lodged a complaint after Kumar did not respond to the repeated calls made by the truck driver.</p>.<p>As per the police, Kumar was allegedly detained by Khedkar in his Pune bungalow and was rescued by the police the next day.</p>.<p>The police have arrested Salunkhe, and he is currently in judicial custody.</p>.<p>Khedkar, in his plea, claimed innocence and said it was mutually decided that the cleaner would accompany him till the damage caused to his car was not evaluated by a garage or mechanic.</p>.<p>He also claimed that the truck driver himself asked him to take Kumar, and since it was getting late, he took him to his bungalow.</p>.<p>As per Khedkar, Kumar left his bungalow the next morning.</p>.<p>The sessions court, while refusing bail to Khedkar, had noted that he could have taken the police's assistance, but he forcibly took Kumar and confined him in his bungalow.</p>.<p>Khedkar's wife, Manorama, was also named as an accused in the case for obstructing the police when they went to rescue Kumar. A sessions court had granted her pre-arrest bail.</p>.<p>After the incident last month, the Rabale police in Navi Mumbai registered the case against the accused under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. </p>