RPF arrests 2 in Nashik for unauthorised entry into suburban train motorman’s cab for making reels

Thane: In what comes as a strong warning, two youths were arrested who trespassed into the motorman's cabin of a stationary local train at Kasara station for making video reels.
Kasara is located in the Thane district on the Mumbai-Nashik route of the Central Railway (CR) and the arrests were made by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
The accused were identified as Raja Himmat Yerwal (20) and Ritesh Hiralal Jadhav (18), both residents of Nashik.
One of the accused entered the motorman’s cabin of suburban train number 95410 parked at Platform No. 4 of Kasara station and the other accused shot the video, which was uploaded on social media.
The CR’s RPF team collaborated with the Cyber Cell and nabbed the duo from Nashik this week
During questioning, the accused confessed to having entered the motorman’s cabin of the train to create a video for social media.
They were subsequently arrested and charged under CR NO.1200/24, Sections 145(b) and 147 of the Railways Act.
“This swift action demonstrates CR’s zero-tolerance policy towards trespassing and unauthorised access and gives a strong warning to offenders,” CR officials said.
Recently a number of such incidents have come to light including Northern Railway’s case of Gulzar Sheikh who was arrested by RPF for tampering with railway tracks for making videos.
The CR reiterates its commitment to passenger safety and appeals to all people not to indulge in such acts which can endanger passenger safety, disturb railway working and violate railway laws and rules. "Offenders will face strict legal action."
It also requested all citizens and passengers to report anyone indulging in such acts on railway premises, by contacting mobile number 9004410735 or 139 immediately.
Published 11 August 2024, 02:26 IST