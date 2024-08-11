RPF arrests 2 in Nashik for unauthorised entry into suburban train motorman’s cab for making reels

Thane: In what comes as a strong warning, two youths were arrested who trespassed into the motorman's cabin of a stationary local train at Kasara station for making video reels.

Kasara is located in the Thane district on the Mumbai-Nashik route of the Central Railway (CR) and the arrests were made by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The accused were identified as Raja Himmat Yerwal (20) and Ritesh Hiralal Jadhav (18), both residents of Nashik.

One of the accused entered the motorman’s cabin of suburban train number 95410 parked at Platform No. 4 of Kasara station and the other accused shot the video, which was uploaded on social media.

The CR’s RPF team collaborated with the Cyber Cell and nabbed the duo from Nashik this week

During questioning, the accused confessed to having entered the motorman’s cabin of the train to create a video for social media.