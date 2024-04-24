Rs 15,000 crore distributed to farmers, says Shinde

In a strong response to his critics, Shinde condemned the recent surge of accusations and protests, labelling them as the reactions of those struggling with the loss of power.

Addressing the personal attacks and insults directed at him, he described such behaviour as an insult to the Maratha community and stated that “the electorate would pass their judgment with their votes.”

Touching on wider political narratives, Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, dispelled speculations surrounding constitutional amendments, affirming the unchanging essence of the constitution.

He strongly denounced any efforts to politicise the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Besides, he reiterated the government's dedication to maintaining the constitutionally mandated 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community.

Shinde underscored the pivotal contribution of diverse communities, including the Muslim community, to the state's advancement. He condemned attempts made by the opposition to instil fear among minority communities, and stressed that the government was committed to ensure equitable distribution of benefits across all demographics, transcending mere electoral calculations.

"The government operates by inclusively involving every community. The opposition is attempting to intimidate the Muslim community. However, my dedicated workers include Muslim brothers. Muslims avail benefits from both central and state government schemes. The Congress solely used Muslims and Dalits as vote banks," he asserted.