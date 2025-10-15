<p>Mumbai: The twin districts of Gadchiroli and Chandrapur are witnessing rapid development and investments to the tune of Rs 3 lakh crore is expected, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said.</p><p>“The Gadchiroli district is being development as a steel magnate, in fact Gadchiroli and neighbouring Chandrapur will received investments to the tune of Rs three lakh crore and several lakhs jobs would be created,” Fadnavis said in Gadchiroli after presiding over a surrender ceremony during which 61 Naxal commanders and cadres laid down the arms and decided to join the mainstream. </p>.61 Naxals surrender in presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.<p>“In fact, Lloyds Steel has assured to train those who have surrendered and help them secure jobs as per their qualifications and skills,” said Fadnavis, who is the Gadchiroli district’s Guardian Minister besides being the state Home Minister and Law & Judiciary Minister. </p><p>Fadnavis pointed out that when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, he informed him that Gadchiroli will be transformed into a green steel hub. “We will take care of the biodiversity,” he said, adding that five crore trees are being planted in Gadchiroli. "This year, so far, we have already planted 40 lakh trees, we will cover one lakh by the end of the year,” the CM said. </p><p>According to him, Gondwana University Gadchiroli, Lloyds Metals and Energy and Curtin University in Western Australia have set up University Institute of Technology and mining courses will be run.</p>