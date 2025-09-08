Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Rs 4,000 crore bamboo project to be implemented in Maharashtra

He expressed regret that the Rs 7 lakh per hectare subsidy provided under the Employment Guarantee Scheme is not reaching farmers due to the indifference of some government departments.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 09:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtrabamboo

Follow us on :

Follow Us