RSS-linked weekly blames tie-up with Ajit-led NCP for BJP's poor show in LS polls

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's seat tally in Maharashtra came down to nine from 23. Its ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won seven seats, while another Mahayuti constituent - Ajit Pawar's NCP could just bag one.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, performed better by together winning 30 out of the 48 seats.